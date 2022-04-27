Ice-out has been officially declared on local lakes, Cross and Pokegama. Snake River has seen ice-out for a couple weeks now.
Cross Lake Association of Pine County called ice-out on April 23, and Al Johnson of Pokegama Lake Association, called ice-out on April 21 for Pokegama. Varying depths may explain the differences in ice-out. Cross Lake is approximately 30 feet deep at its deepest point, and Pokegama is approximately 25 feet at its deepest point. Interestingly, Devil’s Lake, in Pine City, is still covered with ice. Devil’s Lake has an approximate depth of 80 feet at its deepest point.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources defines ice-out on a lake when the lake is completely free of ice or when it may be possible to navigate from point A to point B, such as the case on Mille Lacs Lake. Ice out may also be when a lake is 90 percent free of ice.
CBS Local reported that some lakes in northern Minnesota, as of April 22, still have nearly two feet of ice due to the prolonged cold and lack of sun. Bait shop owners are concerned about a lack of bait as they approach the fishing opener on May 14 as much of their bait comes from northern Minnesota.
Twin Cities lakes have been in ice-out for over a week. But fishing guides near Lake Vermillion, Lake Bemidji and Lake of the Woods are feeling skeptical that there may not be open water for the opener, according to reports.
A recent report from the Minnesota DNR and Pollution Control Agency states that ice is staying on Minnesota lakes for less time than in previous years. The report found that since 1967 on Minnesota lakes, ice-in dates have moved about nine days later on average, while ice-out have moved about four to five days earlier. This amounts to about two weeks less ice time a season.
No records have been kept by the Cross Lake Association, though they said that they plan to start keeping records. However, Al Johnson and the Pokegama Lake Association have kept records of ice-in and ice-out dating back to 1980.
According to Johnson’s records (from 1980 on), the earliest ice-out was March 16 in 1998, and the latest ice-out was May 6 in 2013.
