The iconic oak tree, believed to be around 200 years old, was taken down over the weeked. Jack Graves, manager of the Pine City American legion, said the tree, which was located on American Legion property, had died a couple years ago, and for safety reasons, it was cut down. What’s left of the tree will be carved into a soldier by artist Perry Carlson of Rock Creek. Graves noted that many people are sad to see the tree go because it was a beautiful tree that holds many memories for people.

