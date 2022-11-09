IMAGE Art Show

East Central Regional Arts Council hosted their 35th annual IMAGE Art Show on Nov. 4-5 at the Grand Event Center in Mora. 

 

 Tami Riedeman | Pine City Pioneer

This year was the 35th anniversary of the regional IMAGE Art Show, and it was back to an in-person community event on November 4 and 5 at the Grand Event Center in Mora. The show was sponsored and hosted by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC). 

