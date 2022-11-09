This year was the 35th anniversary of the regional IMAGE Art Show, and it was back to an in-person community event on November 4 and 5 at the Grand Event Center in Mora. The show was sponsored and hosted by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC).
Judges were artist Jonathan Thunder of Duluth, and art administrator, Bethany Whitehead, of St. Paul. Regional artists from Chisago, Kanabec, Isanti and Pine counties entered the show. A virtual version of all artwork entered can be viewed online at www.ecrac.org. ECRAC announced their awards which are listed below.
Judge’s Choice Awards
Winners were Bruce T. Johnson, Isanti (Water Witch, Wood Sculpture - Maple) and Jim Larson, Milaca (See Saw, Oil on Canvas).
People’s Choice Award
Winner was Emily Sheridan, Mora (Goodnight, Summer, an Acrylic Paint on Canvas).
Excellence Awards
Winners were Jeff Bracken, Mora (The Coop, Oils); Gary Carlson, Rush City, (The Archer’s Phantasm, Assemblage Sculpture); Thadeus Christiansen, Isanti (Octopus, Chainsaw Wood Sculpture Carved from Aspen); Robert DesJarlait, Onamia (Ojibwe Mitigwaki Niimid, Ojibwe Woodland Dancers, Watercolor); Susan Foss, Sandstone (Making a 15’ x 5’ Mural, Mixed Media); Victoria Frieberg, Stanchfield (Time to Go, Photography); Leah Kehr, Mora (In(significant) series, Paint Marker); Mike Menasco, North Branch (Rings Around the Rosies, Masked Scent of the Posies…Black Death, He Creeps on the Night Air, Colored Pencil); Mandy Odencrans, Ogilvie (Bee Dimensional, Acrylic on Glass, Wood and Leather); and Val Raivo, Brook Park (Cacophony of Color Tapestry, Mixed Media -Plastics).
Merit Awards
Winners were Rachel Carlson, Lindstrom (Flight, Acrylic on Paper); Karla Dahms, Mora (Norway Nevermore, Fiber, Fabric, Thread); Ed Frost, Cambridge (CALL 911, Fire & Blowtorch); Dale Hawkins, Mora (Gone With The Wind, Photography); Claudia Hanson, North Branch (Celebration, Acrylic); Ryan Kroschel, Mora (Shadow Show, Photograph); Carrie Lampert, Cambridge (Coming Home, Watercolor); Natalie Patera, Hinckley (Dimora di Monstera, Stoneware Clay); Don Semelhack, Mora, (Wood and Copper, Wood and Copper); and Joyce Wilking, Chisago City (Chickadees in Birch Tree, Acrylic).
Purchase Awards
Winners were Dustin Wayne, Princeton (Bears Aren’t Blue, Oil on Canvas) and Carol Holmbald, Cambridge (Autumn Birch and Maple, Fiber Art). The ECRAC Board members purchased these works of art for the permanent collection.
ECRAC Executive Director Mary Minnick-Daniels stated, “Congratulations and thank you to everyone in the show! We couldn’t do it without each and everyone of you. Your artwork is spectacular with such a wide variety of art forms and is a joy to share with the regional community!”
