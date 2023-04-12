In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

A friend of mine has this as a tag line at the end of her emails; it makes me smile every time I see it. It brings back wonderful memories of my Grandma Ethel, the lady who not only spoke the words be kind, she lived those words every day. She taught us to smile and look people in the eye and say hello, to hold doors open for people, to shovel people’s sidewalks and not expect anything in return. She made cookies and fresh bread and rolls and had us bring them to people because it will make them happy.
Pretty simple words but it seems like it’s pretty difficult for many these days to live up to, or is it? The great track star Jesse Owens once said, “Find the good. It’s all around you. Find it, showcase it, and you’ll start believing it.” I prefer to believe him and Grandma Ethel.
It is easy to fall into the trap of, “everyone is evil and they are all rotten” because I think it is what we see and hear every day on our social media and news feeds. However if we look around our community, one doesn’t have to look too hard to see an abundance of kindness and the good in people.
Kindness comes from all corners of our community; you don’t have to be a certain age or gender or ethnic background. Kindness is: 10-year-old Marek bringing me a treat, 82-year-old Don delivering meals on wheels, or Obi bringing a smile and a warm blueberry muffin, or 7-year-old Teegan stopping for a visit.
Kindness isn’t expensive and you don’t have to be as fast as Jesse Owens to catch it. Look for it – it’s contagious!
Steve Hallan is a Pine County commissioner from Pine City.
