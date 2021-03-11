Doris and Jerry Weis
Mom and Dad,
How can it be a year already? If we had one more chance to have you with us today we would do things differently.
We would tell you how much you mean to us everyday.
We miss and love you so much.
Laurie, Jerome and Family
