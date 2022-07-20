Stacia Berghammer
1935-2014
Memories are Forever
By: Pam Brossman
Though we can no longer see them,
they are always in our thoughts,
and God lets us see them each and
every day.
When the sun rises each morning,
it reminds us of their smile.
when the wind blows in our hair,
it reminds us of their touch,
When the rain sprinkles on our faces,
it reminds us of their laughter.
And when the rainbow lights up the sky, it reminds us of their love.
Their memory will always be a part of each and every day.
Remembered and missed by your daughter Lynda.
