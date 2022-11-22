In Memory Nov 22, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In loving memory of Donna NelsonNov. 20, 1947-Nov. 28, 2015Loved, Never Forgotten! Love,Bruce & Family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster North Pine County News November 24, 2022 Public Notices Rhonda Doering Hallamek Back in the day 2012: Lourey selected to lead Health and Human Services Committee Legion’s Turkey Bingo a huge success We asked Miss Jenine Preston’s preschoolers at Zion Lutheran Preschool how to cook a turkey on Thanksgiving Day. Proud of our students Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew bakery slated to open in 2023Local Korean War veteran shares story of time in SeoulSkate park is moved!Midwest Charm, charming Pine CityLahti signs with Division I team2022 Election results inCommunity center proposal received well by city councilPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterAssault of father and son leads to arrest of Sanstone manPine City area showing mostly red this election Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Nov 22 Pine Gardeners Club Meeting Tue, Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Tue, Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22 Inventors and Entrepreneurs: Tue, Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22 Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club Meeting Tue, Nov 22, 2022 Nov 23 Al-Anon: Wed, Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23 Finlayson United Methodist Church Wed, Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23 Women only AA Wed, Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23 Rock Creek AA Wed, Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23 Living Sober AA Wed, Nov 23, 2022 Nov 24 Free Thanksgiving Meals Thu, Nov 24, 2022
