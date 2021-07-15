The other day I got a tune stuck in my head that I couldn’t place for the life of me. Has that ever happened to you? It drives you crazy, like an itch you can’t scratch. This one was a weird little synthesizer ditty, something from childhood.
For a bit I was thinking it was “Mutual of Omaha Wild Kingdom”, because we watched the heck out of that show back then. But that wasn’t it. Then it hit me. “In Search Of.” And in a few minutes I was watching those very opening credits, and the commanding visage of Leonard Nimoy – Mr. Spock himself – as he guided his audience through the unknown once a week between 1977 and 1982.
Extraterrestrials! Myths and monsters! Lost civilizations! This was the show where we kids learned about Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, Stonehenge, the Bermuda Triangle, and all sorts of alien abduction and ghost stories. It was the kind of show that made kids want to be scientists, but the cool kind of scientists – the ones who are able to prove that ESP is real, then become Ghostbusters.
Of course, real life is often stranger than pseudoscience. If you had told me back then that one day I’d have a machine the size of a pack of cards that could find nearly any scrap of information every published, I’d think you were crazy. How could somebody get all those books jammed in there? But here we are, in the age of the search engine.
Search engines like Google might have their nefarious side, but they’re awfully handy. There are some very useful shortcuts if you’re trying to find something specific. You likely know most of these, but I’m betting you don’t know them all:
• You can search Google by file type. For instance, if you’re trying to find a PDF document, you can type filetype:pdf before the name you’re looking for.
• If you want to search within a particular website, say, the Pioneer website, you can type site:pinecitymn.com and then whatever you’re looking for.
• If you put two periods between two numbers, it’ll search within that number range. So if I search TV shows 1977..82 the first thing that comes up is “The Incredible Hulk.” That wasn’t a bad show, but I sure would get bored waiting for whiny Bill Bixby to turn into angry green Lou Ferrigno.
• You almost certainly know this one, but if you don’t it will save you from hours of messing around. Use quotation marks to search for an exact word or phrase, the name of a person, or a movie or book. It really helps pinpoint the search.
There are many, many more. Here’s a site that has a pile of ones you might find incredibly useful in a pinch: www.alec.fyi/dorking-how-to-find-anything-on-the-internet.html
I realized as I was writing this that I had actually used a search engine to find “In Search Of.” How logical. I’m pretty sure Mr. Spock would be proud.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
