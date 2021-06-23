At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, back when there were nothing but questions and concerns about what might happen, there were a lot of people who didn’t know what to do next.
Lona Bavier did.
Bavier doesn’t like to draw attention to herself. But when the Pine City Elementary School paraprofessional decided to make – and keep making – masks for all her co-workers throughout the school year, she inspired a grateful response.
Pine City Music Teacher Jennifer Hansmann said that she and her colleagues all looked up to Bavier even before she began making hundreds – then thousands – of masks.
“She’s just the nicest person,” Hansmann said. “Just so calm and gentle. This is what she wanted to do for people.”
With help from husband Pat and daughter Jessica, Bavier made just over 3,000 masks for other people.
Hansmann said she even designed the masks to fit the personality of the person wearing them.
“She gives sports patterns,” Hansmann said. “She came to me with 10 masks made out of some fun music fabric. She puts in a little pipe cleaner wire around the bridge of the nose to make them fit better. It has been very nice to have quality, comfortable masks.”
Elementary staff members wanted to do something to thank Bavier. However, knew she wouldn’t accept a gift.
“She always says, ‘Pay it forward,’” Hansmann explained. “She’s just so kind. She’s always wanting to do nice things for people.”
So, they decided to take a collection and make a donation in her name – and raised $342 toward that effort.
“We decided that we are going to donate half to the Dragon Food Shelf and half to the Elementary School Backpack Program,” Hansmann said.
At a surprise outdoor gathering near the end of the year, Bavier said she was honored and moved by the gesture.
“I never expected this,” Bavier said. “‘Pay a kindness forward.’ That’s what I’ve always said.”
