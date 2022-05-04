In the Eyes of my Mother:
Poem by Lisa Johnson
You can see so much in the eyes of another,
And I have seen a lot in the eyes of my mother.
I can look up and see pride shining like the sun,
Proud of an accomplishment made by a daughter or son.
In the eyes of my mother I have seen admitted defeat- if and when she lost
Knowing she did all she could do- knowing she paid every cost.
I have seen the sparkle of laughter in her eyes,
Often I wonder if she stole the stars from the beautiful skies.
I have witnessed a look of such deep, dark sorrow,
When I wondered how she could even look forward to tomorrow.
With that sorrow came a look of soul piercing pain,
Watching my mother suffer is a memory that will forever remain.
Through the suffering and the laughter I can see love running deep,
The love that glows from the eyes of my mother is a memory I’ll also, forever keep.
That love has been shining from the very start,
And the love I see in the eyes of my mother, I will forever hold in my heart.
