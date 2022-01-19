Ina France

Ina Fern Evangeline (Flom) France passed away Friday Jan. 14, 2022, peacefully at the Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City.
Ina was born at home, July 20, 1933, to Hans and Ida Flom in Twin Valley.
Ina attended and graduated school in Bagley. She then took a position at a locker plant in Bagley before she moved to the Twin Cities area with her sister Sylvia. They both found employment at Northwestern National Bank in Minneapolis. While making many trips to Moulton’s Rollerdrome in Rush City, Ina met Marvin Frank France and were married shortly thereafter.
Marvin enlisted into the Air Force Officer Training School stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Orlando, Florida. Upon leaving the Air Force they moved back to Pine City. In Pine City, Ina worked for the Pine City School District as a teacher’s aide. She enjoyed working with the children and providing rhubarb pies for the school staff on many occasions.
Ina is survived by her husband Marvin France of Pine City; daughters Elizabeth (Mike) Nord of Bremerton, Washington, Kathryn (David) McKeen of Saint Louis Park; son Vincent (Jane) France of Omaha, Nebraska; sister Sylvia (Flom) Masters of Pine River; grandchildren Phillip Nord, Jacob (Erica) Nord, Madeline France, Alex France; great-grandson Leo Nord.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hans and Ida Flom; sister Irene (Olaf) Brown.
Services for Ina are scheduled for 2 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Pine City Evangelical Free Church-Lighthouse. A time for family and friends to gather is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel.
