Is beer proof?

In honor of April Fools Day, here’s a story about getting fooled.
A while back we were given a refrigerator magnet with a quote on it, a quote I was very fond of.
This is what it said:
“Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” ~ Abraham Lincoln
What a great saying. I was kind of surprised that I had never heard it before. Then, I was suspicious because I had never heard it before. After all...
“The problem with amazing quotes is that they are often made up or misattributed.” ~ Abraham Lincoln (not really)
As a rule, if you see a quote supposedly from Mark Twain, Einstein, Shakespeare, Lincoln or Benjamin Franklin, the chances are not great that they actually said it.
This was a problem before the internet, but now there are entire sites dedicated to collecting and sharing quotes – and many of these sites don’t care at all whether those sayings were actually said by the folks who supposedly said them.
However, for those of us bothered by this sort of thing, there are also websites dedicated to finding out where these quotes actually come from. Like quoteinvestigator.com.
And these guys had the answer to our beer quote: It was not Abraham Lincoln. He never said that. And neither did Mark Twain or Benjamin Franklin, whose names are often associated with that saying.
However, Benjamin Franklin is actually the source of the quote. Because in 1818, Franklin’s grandson published a book of Ben’s letters, and in there was this nugget of wisdom:
“We hear of the conversion of water into wine at the marriage in Cana, as of a miracle. But this conversion is, through the goodness of God, made every day before our eyes. Behold the rain which descends from heaven upon our vineyards, and which incorporates itself with the grapes to be changed into wine; a constant proof that God loves us, and loves to see us happy!” ~ Benjamin Franklin (yes, really!)
Over the years, as that last bit of that quote was repeated and repeated, it got whittled down and rearranged. And finally, in 1996, a newspaper in Pennsylvania reported that Franklin was in a bar called the Tun Tavern when he said, “Beer is living proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” And somehow that led to our refrigerator magnet, which is now proudly displayed in our home bar room.
Well, thanks to the team at quoteinvestigator.com for their excellent work. It’s a great website for curious minds.
And was Franklin right? Is wine – or beer – proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy? Well, I look forward to discussing that with you at Three Twenty Brewing or Boondoggle Winery one of these fine days, and we’ll see if maybe, just maybe, we can get to the bottom of it.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
