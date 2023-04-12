Dennis Eng

Anger at God is commonplace. There are many examples of it in the Bible. For instance, Job’s wife advised her husband: “Curse God, and die” (Job 2:9). Many people today have received counsel that it’s okay to feel angry at God. Yet, Proverbs 19:3 states that a foolish man “rages” against the Lord.  Who’s right?  

