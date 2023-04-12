Anger at God is commonplace. There are many examples of it in the Bible. For instance, Job’s wife advised her husband: “Curse God, and die” (Job 2:9). Many people today have received counsel that it’s okay to feel angry at God. Yet, Proverbs 19:3 states that a foolish man “rages” against the Lord. Who’s right?
The Bible portrays God as the only hope of the poor, afflicted, needy, unfortunate, and oppressed who find themselves attacked in a world filled with violence. That is why we see, in the psalms, believers who express their complaints to God but with an attitude of faith. A perfect example is Psalm 10:
Why do You stand afar off, O Lord? Why do You hide in times of trouble?
The wicked in his pride persecutes the poor;
Let them be caught in the plots which they have devised.
For the wicked boasts of his heart’s desire;
He blesses the greedy and renounces the Lord.
The wicked in his proud countenance does not seek God;
God is in none of his thoughts.
His ways are always prospering;
Your judgments are far above, out of his sight;
As for all his enemies, he sneers at them.
He has said in his heart, “I shall not be moved;
I shall never be in adversity.”
His mouth is full of cursing and deceit and oppression;
Under his tongue is trouble and iniquity.
He sits in the lurking places of the villages;
In the secret places he murders the innocent;
His eyes are secretly fixed on the helpless.
He lies in wait secretly, as a lion in his den;
He lies in wait to catch the poor;
He catches the poor when he draws him into his net.
So he crouches, he lies low,
That the helpless may fall by his strength.
He has said in his heart,
“God has forgotten;
He hides His face;
He will never see.”
Arise, O Lord!
O God, lift up Your hand!
Do not forget the humble.
Why do the wicked renounce God?
He has said in his heart,
“You will not require an account.”
But You have seen, for You observe trouble and grief,
To repay it by Your hand.
The helpless commits himself to You;
You are the helper of the fatherless.
This is complaining at its best, for the psalmist moves towards God in honest faith.
By contrast, people angry at God shove Him away.
When the Bible teaches us how to voice distress to God, it teaches a cry of faith, not a roar of blasphemous rage. The One to whom believers pray is a God they love. Instead of rationalizing anger toward God, they feel overwhelming gratitude toward Him because He has granted them forgiveness. God is good. He does not deserve our anger, nor does He need our forgiveness. He never stands in court as the accused, no matter how much our sinful anger seeks to put Him there.
Even Job, a godly man of honest faith who was allowed to suffer a long while, repented at the end of his trial for questioning God’s righteousness. To the degree that he had blamed God and sought to justify himself, he was brought to admit that he was wrong.
The person who is honest about his or her anger at God – and gets to the truth about it – will choose to walk in trust and humility before God.
Dennis Eng is the pastor at South Pine Baptist Church.
