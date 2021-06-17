I always think it’s kind of funny when people say dismissive things about science. You usually see those comments on social media, which only exists because an enormous and complex technological system that required decades of research and development makes it possible for that person to press buttons on a tiny, handheld computer which uses algorithms on a globally interconnected network of fiberglass cables and satellites to share these words: “What do scientists know? Use your common sense.”
The truth is, to my way of thinking, science (when it’s done right) is pretty much applied common sense. When it comes right down to it, it’s a process – a tried-and-true process for figuring out what works and learning from our mistakes. And in a world where there is so much opinion masquerading as fact, the scientific method is one of the very best tools to determine what’s true and what’s not.
And the best thing is that the scientific method is just five simple steps.
Step one: Ask a question, any question. How do I make bread? What’s wrong with my cat? Why does the coronovirus have so many strange effects on people, causing some people to lose their hair and/or have heart problems and/or lung problems and/or kidney problems and/or loss of taste and smell?
Step two: Research. Has somebody else already found the answer? More importantly, do you think they’re right? Will that recipe for bread work? Does my cat have something in her paw? Does this explanation of the virus seem logical?
Step three: Hypothesis, which is just a fancy word for, “This might be the answer.” The key word here is “might.” Just because we think it’s the answer doesn’t mean it is. We’re going to want to test it. This leads us to...
Step four: Experiment. Now, this word makes me think of laboratories and test tubes, but in reality it’s any action you take to test your hypothesis. We can get busy in the kitchen and try the bread recipe. We can examine our cat’s paw and see if she picked up a splinter. Now, for something as complex as COVID-19 you might need something more sophisticated – but you might not. For instance, one of the most useful therapeutic treatments for hospitalized COVID-19 patients is called “proning,” where you gently turn them over onto their stomachs regularly, which helps the lungs get more oxygen into the bloodstream. It doesn’t get much more simple than that.
Step five: Observe the results. Did your bread turn out? Does your cat seem better after you got that splinter out of her paw? It’s important here to judge your results impartially, even critically, for a couple of reasons. First, you don’t want to make a mistake, to assume your cat is healed when she isn’t. And secondly, even if you haven’t found an answer to your question (or a good bread recipe) this time, you need to figure out what lessons can be learned from the attempt.
And then, if you want to be more sure that the first result wasn’t coincidence, you repeat the process. Let’s be clear: scientists are fallible. They make mistakes, just like anyone else. But if you test the facts as you know them, and are honest about the answers, you always get a little closer toward knowing the truth.
And that’s it. Doesn’t that seem like common sense to you?
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
