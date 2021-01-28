Is life like chess?

I haven’t played chess for a few years now, ever since my stepkid went from losing to me badly, to just losing, to winning, and finally to squashing me pretty regularly. But I’ve always recognized it as a fascinating game, with relatively simple rules and layers and layers of complexity underneath.
So I was intrigued when this series came out on Netflix called “The Queen’s Gambit,” and people kept talking about how good it was and how well it worked despite its unusual subject matter – the world of competitive chess set in the 1950s and 1960s.
The story is about a young woman, Elizabeth Harmon, orphaned at an early age, who has a brilliant mind and develops a passion for chess. She also, unfortunately, develops a passion for narcotics, after the orphanage doses its young charges to make them more compliant.
The rest of the series is about how Elizabeth attempts to navigate the world without being devoured by the demons in her nature and in her past. And over the seven episodes of the series she hits some incredible highs and dark, dark lows as she alternates between pursuing her dreams and trying to escape reality.
One thing the series captures is how chess can become something of an addiction itself. There’s a manic enthusiasm to many of the players, a compulsive quality to how many of them keep returning to the chessboard. And even for someone as skilled as Elizabeth, it requires a single-minded obsessiveness to reach the highest level of the game.
The lead actress, Anya Taylor-Joy, is someone we’re going to be hearing a lot from in the years ahead. It’s a challenging role, but she steps into it with a charismatic intensity that makes Elizabeth unforgettable.
The series is based on a novel by Walter Tevis, the same author who wrote the books “The Hustler” and “The Color of Money” from which the movies were drawn. It’s clear that part of Elizabeth is based on himself – an ambitious alcoholic; a brilliant, self-sabotaging loner. There’s a great piece about him here: https://bit.ly/38ncnzj
Part of the appeal of chess is that it is a metaphor for our own existence. Life is a game. The best players win, but not always. Do you want to be a pawn, or be a king? Or a queen?
Of course, as the story shows, life is a lot messier than positions of 32 pieces on a 64-square chessboard, because chance and human emotions put a spin on every move. And the board is infinite. And the game never really begins or ends.
But the boundaries, rules and limitations are what makes chess interesting. Our freedom, and its responsibilities, are what makes life real.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
