In 2015, I started the Pine County Attorney’s Office Facebook page at a time when very few county attorney’s offices in the nation had a social media profile. I had high hopes for the intersection of social media and government. I viewed it as a forum where elected leaders could engage with citizens without barriers, where the government could increase transparency, and where citizens could receive notice of important issues.
I typically published posts about serious cases that concluded with prison time. The public frequently heard about arrests and charges from many news sources, but there was not a lot of information about what happened at the end of a case, often because cases take over a year to resolve and the facts have faded from the news. In the absence of information, people consistently assumed the worst outcome, so I felt it was important to counter those assumptions with the real story and to let people know that their tax money was being put to good use.
I was also bothered by how my cases were reported in state and national news – I felt that important facts were not mentioned to make a story appear more compelling for wider audience appeal. I felt that social media was a way to ensure those absent facts were added to the narrative.
The feedback I’ve received about the page has been overwhelmingly positive over the years and I’m thankful. The page has grown to over 2,300 followers.
I monitor the comments on the Facebook page, not necessarily for content, but rather I’m interested in general trends. The vast majority are positive and appreciative of the information. I sometimes receive great feedback on how people feel about certain issues. Occasionally, I receive personal attacks, which I typically ignore other than to feel sorry for the person who felt that it was necessary to sink that low.
I often notice a comment or two on most posts containing a general theme. One such comment theme is along the lines of: “The justice system is broken.” For instance, I’ll create a post about a drug dealer receiving 84 months in prison. Someone invariably posts, “That’s not enough time; the justice system is broken!” and someone else will post, “He should be in treatment, not prison; the justice system is broken!” People’s definition of “broken” frequently contrasts.
Is the justice system broken? No. I believe we have the finest justice system in the world, but it is far from perfect. It’s a living, human-based system. It changes and adapts to the agreed-upon rules for society and the resources available to carry out its function. If there is an issue, it gets adjusted and retested to increase its fairness, counter prejudices, incorporate scientific and social advances, and offer leniency where it is needed and appropriately penalize wrongdoers.
It’s an 800-year-old marvel that is honed by another marvel: the three-branch system of democratic government. It’s a product of lawyers, citizens, courts, law enforcement, victims, politicians, experiences, groups, lawbreakers, legislatures, and millions of people who work in the system in countless capacities. There is beauty and logic to the fluidity and continuity of the system.
As Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” I believe the system bends in the same direction.
A related theme that gets thrown around a lot is “criminal justice reform.” I’m not a fan of the term. I consider it a careless phrase often pushed by politicians or others who know very little about the justice system. The term does not acknowledge the hard work by good people who currently work in the justice system, which is where many of the real, impactful changes originate from.
For instance, many professionals within Pine County (probation, courts, attorneys, health and human services, law enforcement, jail staff) have created impactful changes that have incorporated restorative justice into juvenile programs, focused on getting help for justice-involved military veterans, added chemical health programs for jail inmates, increased victim outreach, and have reduced barriers for child victims of sexual abuse. Justice committees are currently tackling important topics such as the mental health needs of the inmate population and reducing disparities in the system.
To counter incorrect or negative beliefs, I believe that those of us who work in the justice system probably need to do a better job at talking about what we do, how the system works and why we do this work. However, I’m going to rely less on social media to do this because I feel that social media, in general, has come to the end of its usefulness. My plan is to rely more on local media sources. I’ve found that publications, such as this one, do a great job of getting out a full story and are much more comprehensive than a Facebook post. Plus, supporting local media supports local jobs and businesses – having a good local economy is a proven way to reduce crime.
Reese Frederickson is the Pine County attorney.
