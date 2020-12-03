It ain’t funny...

... and I’m speaking from experience! On Nov. 10, due to discomfort in my upper abdomen, my family members made the decision to take me to Fairview Wyoming to be examined. There a heart attack was ruled out, but they tested me for COVID. I was released to return home, but a couple days later I got the word that I had tested positive. No wonder I had absolutely no energy, just wanted to lie down and rest, rest, rest. I was very, very fortunate that my symptoms were no worse than that, but believe me, it was bad enough anyway.
As word got around, I was so blessed by the many phone calls, emails, cards that began pouring in from friends and family! I can’t begin to express enough thanks for the concern and love that came my way.
Let us all hope and pray that an effective vaccine can be perfected and administered in the very near future. And let us all do our part by wearing masks, social distancing, and taking this pandemic seriously. I have so much admiration and respect for our health care workers who are on the battlefront every day; peace and good health and God’s hand of protection on them.
Margaret Marty is a writer and poet who is delighted to be living in retirement on the Rock Creek farm where she grew up.
