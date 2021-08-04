Scott and Sandy Jeanson and their crew of intrepid volunteers from the Pokegama Lake Association were geared up and ready to start serving their delicious corn on the cob on the first day of the 2021 Pine County Fair.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 5, 2021 @ 6:06 am
Scott and Sandy Jeanson and their crew of intrepid volunteers from the Pokegama Lake Association were geared up and ready to start serving their delicious corn on the cob on the first day of the 2021 Pine County Fair.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.