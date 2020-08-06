Friends, there’s a lot of malarkey out there, and it’s going to get much, much worse before Nov. 3.
Just the other day I was made aware that there is a conspiracy theory saying that a furniture website is selling children. This all started because someone thought that an item was priced too high, and noticed that the item had a name that a person might use. Without doing any more research, they put this out on the internet. Someone else on the internet found another high-priced item and posted that – and suddenly a theory was born, and a lot of people have spent a lot of time and energy fooling themselves into believing this nonsense and yelling at folks on Facebook.
Let me be clear: child abuse is real, and child trafficking is real. These are horrific acts and it is a terrible problem. But if you want to take real action against them, there are real groups you can get involved with like the Salvation Army and Save the Children and UNICEF. Reposting memes on Facebook is not taking action – it is spreading malarkey, and is distracting from the real problem. It is pointing at wolves in the clouds, when there are real wolves in the woods around you.
There is also a lot of malarkey about masks, that they will somehow make you sick. This has nothing to do with the facts. As somebody married to an ICU nurse, I can tell you that there are days when she has been forced to wear a mask for nearly every moment of an 8+ hour shift and it does not have a negative effect. Yes, they are annoying, and they’re often uncomfortable, but wearing one for a few minutes in Walmart isn’t going to hurt your health.
The human brain wants to find connections. People will come to you and give you two facts, and your brain will try to wire them together. For instance, if I told you that tidal waves struck Hawaii the same year the bikini was invented, would you believe me? More importantly, did your brain, just for a moment, imagine a link between the two events, other than they both happened in 1946?
I am also not saying that governments and corporations will not lie to you. They will. It is good to be skeptical. But it does not mean you are a fool or a sheep if you don’t think that lizard people are keeping Hitler’s brain alive in a jar.
The fact is, there a number of people who would rather believe in a conspiracy theory than admit the truth – the world is big, complicated, unfair and often pretty random. And no one has all the answers.
However, I have a theory – one that I believe is well-founded in facts. There are foreign governments that want to keep us weak and distracted. They interfered with the 2016 election and are going to do so again. They are using technology to weaponize our own worst impulses and use them against us. And one of these weapons is spraying a steady stream of blather, garbage and hogwash out through the internet to keep everyone angry and unsure and jumping at shadows. They want to make us think that our neighbors are our enemies, because if we are a house divided against itself we will not be able to stand against them and they will be able to do whatever they want.
Let’s not let them beat us with malarkey.
Take care of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors this week – and remember what that big book says about exactly who your neighbor is. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
