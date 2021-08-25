The Pine City Sokol Camp has been celebrating Czech culture and traditions on the shores of Cross Lake for 90 years, and their 2021 celebration was full of happy visitors, good music, delicious treats – and of course, great vats of the traditional booya stew, which was enjoyed by all.

