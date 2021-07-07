The second week of the Pine Center for the Arts’ Summer Arts Program highlighted the creativity and talent of young community artists. Peg Skalicky led them through several painting projects, including color-blocking parts of the sidewalk outside the gallery, shop and teaching space at 265 5th Street SE in Pine City. The free Summer Arts for Kids program took the holiday week off, but is returning for full upcycling, weaving and more with Rosalie Spahr. There are a few spots remaining in the no-cost program. Register at https://pinecenter.org/summer-arts/
featured
It’s all sunshine at Pine Center for the Arts
- Photo Provided
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Sunshine, festivities make for a great day
- Cruz makes her mark at state
- Art show winners on display July 14-Aug. 6
- It’s all sunshine at Pine Center for the Arts
- New flag flies high over Pine City’s Main Street
- Vote for your favorite Pine County businesses in our Best Of contest
- Sixth graders celebrate new beginnings at year’s end
- New sales rep joins Northstar Media group
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Just a soldier with a story’
- Pine City High School graduate killed in crash
- Aurora Stewart
- Pine City High School graduate killed in crash
- Like puppies in a park
- Finlayson Fourth celebration back this summer
- Years Ago- New diving tower a hit at bathing beach in 1921
- Scintillating scents of summer in the air
- National guard marching band, Leech Lake honor guard in CCC parade
- School board terminates employee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.