It’s all sunshine at Pine Center for the Arts

The second week of the Pine Center for the Arts’ Summer Arts Program highlighted the creativity and talent of young community artists. Peg Skalicky led them through several painting projects, including color-blocking parts of the sidewalk outside the gallery, shop and teaching space at  265 5th Street SE in Pine City.  The free Summer Arts for Kids program took the holiday week off, but is returning for full upcycling, weaving and more with Rosalie Spahr. There are a few spots remaining in the no-cost program. Register at https://pinecenter.org/summer-arts/

