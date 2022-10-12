I recently had the privilege of speaking to a panel for another community. This time away gave me the opportunity to compare communities, walk their downtown, evaluate staff structure, travel their roadways, and look at their city hall.
All too often we suffer from tunnel-vision and forget there may be better ways to do serve our community.
It has been just over a year that the Pine City Council put their faith in me to build a team of dedicated staff and help the city of Pine City regain momentum towards its long-term vision of growth and providing exceptional service to its citizens, businesses and visitors. COVID has negatively affected every community across this nation, so this task is not unique to the city of Pine City.
As with any project, the team has often encountered setbacks or unexpected challenges, but many positive strides have been made along the way, even with those who may not want to change their way of thinking.
The first step was to hire a deputy clerk/human resources manager to ensure documentation is properly kept and start rebuilding the level of transparency a city needs. This valuable position has been my right hand, who enables me to focus on other projects.
Next the city hired a community development director to tackle projects such as issuing building permits and to be certain planned projects fall within the city’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning ordinances. This position is also the point person for those long-range projects such as industrial development, housing projects and to explore future annexation possibilities by the city of Pine City. This position was also instrumental with the Community Action Plan group, which set forth ideas from residents to help improve the quality of life for our residents. The city council heard those ideas, and we anticipate many of those suggestions will be implemented in the coming year(s).
The city made the fire chief position full time and added a fire and life safety position to ensure that all businesses, rental properties and public facilities are up to building code and safe for its occupants. The Pine City Fire Department has worked tirelessly to provide great service for the city of Pine City, our neighboring townships and cities. They are also working to improve communication and rebuild financial transparency and decision-making trust with those partners as the fire department looks to the future and evaluates whether a potential fire district or other administrative improvements should be implemented.
Lastly, the city hired experienced finance personnel and administrative assistants who are dedicated to serving the community and creating transparent efficiencies which help the city run more smoothly. Part of this has been accomplished through a new asset management and financial software.
The liquor store continues to have a great staff, who explore creative ideas to serve the city.
The city anticipates using fund transfers from the liquor store at the end of the year to offset some of the city’s capital expenditures, but funds have also been set aside to assist with the Hilltop Park project and fire department needs. The public appreciates seeing where funds are spent as compared to directly rolling that transfer into the general fund.
Public works is always working to keep water and sewer systems running, but we are also making plans for continued street improvements. Several of our streets remain in dire need of repair, so staff is evaluating creative funding options as the city council works to prioritize our overall street projects.
Most recently, the city of Pine City was able to fill the parks and public buildings manager position. As funds allow, the city does anticipate improvements to Robinson Park and other projects such as trail improvements, which are used most every week for events both public and private. The parks crew and our swimming beach received many positive comments this past summer and the majority are expected to return. Also, the city council has recently approved improvements to the ball fields as the city seeks to expand events at a facility of which we should be proud.
Each day city staff members are tackling new challenges, but staff has been dedicated in working together to improve services. There are many topics the city continues to explore, but we must always be mindful of the budget and be good stewards with public funds. Staff is still trying to improve and update many of the outdated ways of conducting business, for example, pulling off the band-aids to properly update the antiquated IT services. We are also looking for creative ways to utilize the city’s fiber optics network for the benefit of our residents and businesses. Unfortunately, one step forward often leads to frustration and taking two steps back. Some days we all need to be patient.
A solid infrastructure is the major priority, but staff is also seeking suggestions for the city call building. The city needs to balance its quality of place projects along the way, so thinking outside the box is a daily occurrence as staff seeks to prioritize and complete projects without crippling our tax base.
Remember, this is your city. Staff is here to work for you, so please reach out with your suggestions and concerns.
Scott Hildebrand is the Pine City Administrator.
