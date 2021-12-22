Stepping into grandma’s house to celebrate Christmas, you’ll likely be greeted by the smell a real pine tree, freshly baked cookies and if you live around these parts — the strong aroma of pickled fish.
East Central Minnesota has a heavily Scandinavian ancestry, with a fair amount of German and Polish as well. Those immigrants brought with them many traditions and fondness of certain foods.
Pickled herring had been a staple in Europe since as a way to safely store and transport fish without refrigeration. Today, a tub of pickled herring, usually from the Day Fish Co. in Isanti County, is about as common on holiday tables as any ham or turkey.
Gerry Wollum, who at one time lived between McGrath and Isle, remembered his father’s fondness for the fish.
His father was born in 1914, and was a grandson of Norwegian immigrants. The family lived in south Aitkin County, where there were lots of Norwegian and Swedish immigrants and descendants.
“My dad liked pickled and smoked herring very well, and enjoyed both with beer and bread and butter. The bread and butter was to collect any fish bones that might get caught in your throat,” said Wollum.
“I personally am OK with smoked herring, but will pass on the pickled herring due to the taste and texture.”
Local attitudes toward the taste spans from love to hate —but based on the volumes sold in local grocery stores at Christmastime, many would agree, it’s hardly the holidays without herring.
