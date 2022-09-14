Several Pine County residents expressed frustration during the public forum at the Sept. 6 county board meeting regarding a book in the East Central Regional Library (ECRL) system.
The book titled “It’s Perfectly Normal” has been written for children but contains what many consider questionable childrens’ content in the way of images and text on issues such as sexuality, masturbation, use of condoms, gay and straight intercourse, and written descriptions of oral sex. “It’s perfectly Normal" has been one of the most banned books of the past two decades.
Proponents of the book state that the book helps young people make informed decisions about their reproductive and sexual health and that it may prevent child abuse.
Public forum comments
Pine County resident, Aileen Croup, said during public forum that she is disappointed there are “tax dollars used to promote this pornography,” adding that she felt the material should be in an adult bookstore, not in children’s libraries. Croup asked the county board to consider withholding funding from the library if the book would continue to be housed there.
Kathy Horbacz, a retired teacher and county resident, also questioned the book’s placement in the childrens’ section of the library. “This definitely shouldn’t fall into the hands of a ten-year-old without parents’ permission … I’m a concerned citizen and have grandchildren and there is no way I would even present that material to high school students,” she said, adding that the author has a right to write the book.
Others spoke during the public forum with concerns of what kinds of ideas will be put in the minds of children, being taught sex outside of marriage, increased sexually transmitted diseases, and education not being centered around core subljects.
County board discussion
Pine County Commissioner JJ Waldhalm questioned the other board members, stating, “Why are we funding this? I’d make a motion to not fund this. This is not allowed in prison libraries.” Turning to commissioner and former investigator, Matt Ludwig, he asked, “If you would respond to a crime of a child and this were laying out, would you take it as evidence?” Ludwig responded that he would.
Waldhalm added that Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson was reviewing the book as well. It was later stated that Nelson determined it would not be allowed in the jail because of the images.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren represents Pine County on the ECRL board and said that the issue has been brought to the ECRL board and it would be voted upon on Monday, Sept. 12 in Cambridge. “I was the only one who voted to not have it there,” she said, referring to a previous meeting. “The reason they voted to keep it there is because it’s against the First Amendment and we would open ourselves up to lawsuits.”
Lovgren said she felt the only options would be to request it be placed in a less visible section and to “order books that might be better” and request those to be purchased. “I read the book and there is some good material for parents. One ten-year-old girl was reported to have checked out the book and said that was what her father was doing to her,” noted Lovgren. She added that people opposed to the book generally don’t want to defund libraries but that they needed to think outside of the box for a suitable solution.
County administrator, David Minke, said that the county board has delegated authority to the ECRL board and has three representatives from the county. “I would presume within that structure, you can give feedback. It seems you should be able to give preferences (as to the Pine County libraries),” he said.
Commissioner, Steve Hallan, said, “It seems that the First Amendment trumps everything. I wouldn’t want that book at home on my shelf but that’s just me.” He suggested that Lovgren request not to have the book in Pine County libraries.
Commissioner, Josh Mohr, stated, “I would say that no one on the board supports it, and you could state that.
Consensus was reached by county board members to request that the book not be on shelves of Pine County libraries but to have it available upon request. Administrator Minke added that the budget for the library from the county is approximately $355,700 but that the state has a minimum funding amount of $256,645. If the county cut its budget, the library would likely cut back hours and services.
Hallan added, “Even if we hate the book, we don’t want censorship … we don’t not want anyone to read about Adolf Hitler. Content that is objectionable personally is in the library. We’re saying ‘it’s fine you can check it out,’ but someone can’t accidentally pull it off the shelf.”
Monday’s ECRL board decision
All ECRL board members but one, Mille Lacs County Commissioner Genny Reynolds, of Princeton, voted to leave the book where it is due to the possibility of a lawsuit, said Lovergren in an email statement after Monday’s meeting. She added that a second motion was made, barring any law changes or changes to the book content, that the book not be reviewed again for another five years given the amount of time spent by library staff on the issue.
While giving its reasoning on Monday for recommending the rejection of moving the book, Patricia Frank of the Reconsideration Committee recited ECRL’s own policies.
“ECRL has a responsibility to serve all residents of the community. It hereby adopts the philosophy that a public library will not curtail what an individual may or may not read, see, or hear. ECRL is aware that one or more persons may take issue with the selection of any specific item and will consider the expression of opinion of patrons. However, ECRL does not undertake the task of pleasing all patrons by the elimination of items selected under due deliberation. Anticipated approval or disapproval by persons or groups will not be considered in the selection process. Materials will not be sequestered except for the purpose of protecting them from damage or theft.
“Selection of materials will not be inhibited by the possibility the material may come into the possession of minors. Monitoring the reading and viewing of children is entirely the responsibility of their parents or legal guardians.”
Frank went on to cite case law in terms of interpreting the First Amendment of the Constitution.
“Libraries cannot remove books solely because they dislike the ideas contained in those books,” she said. “The government’s ability to restrict or limit patrons’ First Amendment rights is extremely narrow and subject to strict scrutiny. Authorizing the forced removal of children’s books to the adult section of the library places a significant burden on library patrons’ ability to gain access to those books. Children searching specifically for those books in the designated children’s area of the library will be unable to locate them.
“If a parent wishes to prevent his or her child from reading a specific book, that parent can and should accompany the child to the library and should not prevent all children in the community from gaining access,” she continued. “These are all direct quotes from the United States Supreme Court.”
Frank concluded by saying that based on all of that, it was the consensus of the Reconsideration Committee that the book “It’s Perfectly Normal” remain in its current location. Frank then made that motion, which was seconded by Kanabec County Commissioner Rick Mattson.
During discussion, Pine County Commissioner Terry Lovgren stated, “Our county board made the consensus that we wanted this book to not be in our libraries on our shelves because people can just order it; however, after hearing from our attorney, we don’t have the right to go that far,” Lovgren said. “So we will be voting to leave the book where it’s at.”
“After reading the book ‘It’s Perfectly Normal,’ I found several things in there that I do not find to be perfectly normal,” ECRL board president, Bruce Groulx, said. “But that’s only my opinion. I’ve been sitting on the fence since the start as to where this book properly should be shelved. I think there’s no question it is not pornographic under the legal definition. It may not fit our individual perception of what pornography or obscenity is, but legally it is not.
“I have wrestled with what section it should be in,” he continued. “I have to put my faith in the staff.”
Lovgren added that she expressed where Pine County stood with the book prior to the vote but believes finding alternative books may be an answer. She added that she spoke to a chaplain for the Minnesota legislature who said there are many concerns in the state about the book and that he believed legislators may be reviewing the book in hopes of changes being made to the laws. “If they do make changes, this is when we will be able to look into the book again,” said Lovgren.
