The end of another year is fast approaching. This is the time when we think about making a resolution for the New Year. Why do we practice this New Year tradition? Let’s start by defining the word resolution.
Google states a resolution is “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” I believe that indicates a firm determination to achieve one’s goals. Often we make resolutions to “do something “ that can improve our personal life – stop smoking, improve our physical fitness level, change our body weight, look for new employment, improve our relationship with someone, or plan our dream vacation. Now all of these ideas will only remain a “wish” unless an action plan is put in place to reach your resolution, your goal. Start with small achievable goals and add more action steps when you feel you have completed your first goal. Remember, one does not run a half marathon without completing a successful first mile.
Often our stated resolution has gone by the wayside within January of the New Year. Why? Well we are creatures of habit and change is difficult. Maybe your first action step was too big – rethink that and try again. Go back to the definition of resolution and ask yourself – can I make a firm decision to accomplish my resolution at this time in my life – timing is very important.
For many, this idea of making a resolution is nonsense. If that’s you, your resolution is “not to make a resolution” and that is perfect. I bet you will still have a wonderful 2023. For me, my 2023 resolution will be – to live each day with gratitude and enjoy my many blessings.
Happy New Year!
Marita Haberman is the membership chair and former VFW Auxiliary president.
