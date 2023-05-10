Mix cake according to directions on the box. Pour into greased 9x13-inch pan. Layer next three ingredients over the batter in order. Bake at 375 degrees for 55-60 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean. Should put foil under the pan in case it bubbles over.
Rhubarb Cheesecake Bars
Crust:
1 c. butter
1 c. oatmeal
1 c. brown sugar
2-1/2 c. flour
Dash of salt
Filling:
2 pkg. (8 oz. each) cream cheese
1-1/2 c. sugar
3 c. rhubarb
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
Crust: Mix ingredients; press 1/2 of mixture in 9x13-inch pan. Save rest for top. Filling: Combine cream cheese with sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and rhubarb. Pour on top crust and add rest of crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Mile-High Rhubarb Dessert
Crust:
1 c. all-purpose flour
2 Tbsp. powdered sugar
1/2 c. butter
Pinch of salt
Filling:
2-1/2 c. cut-up rhubarb
1-1/3 c. sugar
3 egg yolks
2 Tbsp. flour
1/3 c. milk
Meringue:
3 egg whites
1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
6 Tbsp. sugar
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix crust ingredients together and press into 8-inch pie pan. Bake 20 minutes. Combine filling ingredients in saucepan, cook until thick; pour into baked crust. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until foamy; gradually add sugar and beat until stiff but not dry. Fold in vanilla. Spread over filling; seal edges of meringue to crust. Bake about 10 minutes, until meringue is slightly browned. Make one 8-inch pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.