Rhubarb Cream Layer Pie
4 c. rhubarb
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. water
3 Tbsp. cornstarch
Red food coloring
1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding
1 c. milk
1-1/2 c. mini marshmallows
1 carton (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1-prepared graham cracker crumb crust (9-inch)
Cook together rhubarb, sugar, and water. Add cornstarch and red food coloring. Cook just until thickened. Cool. Prepare pudding as directed on the package, with only using 1 cup milk. Stir together the marshmallows and whipped topping. In a prepared crumb crust, layer cooled, cooked rhubarb mixture, then the marshmallows in the whipped topping, then the vanilla pudding as a topping. Refrigerate several hours before serving. Yield: 6-8 servings.
Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
3 c. sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb
1 c. sugar
2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/4 c. butter, melted
Batter:
1/4 c. butter, melted
3/4 c. sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1-1/2 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp. salt
2/3 c. whole milk
Sweetened whipped cream, optional
Place rhubarb in a greased 10-inch heavy ovenproof skillet. Combine sugar, flour and nutmeg, sprinkle over rhubarb. Drizzle with butter. Set aside. Batter: in a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until blended. Beat in the egg. Combine the flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt. Gradually add to egg mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Spread over rhubarb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Loosen edges immediately and invert onto a serving dish. Serve warm with whipped cream. 10 servings.
