Corned Beef Potato Salad
2 Tbsp. vinegar
1-1/2 tsp. celery seed
1-1/2 tsp. mustard seed
6-8 potatoes, cooked, peeled and cubed
3 tsp. sugar
2-1/2 c. cabbage, finely shredded
1-1/2 c. corned beef, chopped
1/4 c. dill pickle, finely chopped
1/3 c. green onion, sliced
1 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. milk
Combine the first 3 ingredients and set aside. Place the potatoes (still warm) in a large bowl. Drizzle with the vinegar mixture. Sprinkle with sugar. Toss and chill thoroughly. Add the cabbage, corned beef, pickle and onion. Combine the mayonnaise and milk. Blend and pour over the salad. Toss to coat completely. Makes 8-10 servings. Serve in hollowed-out tomatoes for a beautiful presentation.
Northwoods Chicken Salad
1 c. uncooked wild rice
5-1/2 c. chicken broth
Juice of 1/2 of lemon or orange
1 chicken breast (2 halves), cooked, cooled and cut into bite-size pieces
3 green onions, sliced
1/2 red pepper, diced
2 oz. sugar pea pods, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup cashews
Dressing:
2 large cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper
1/4 c. herb vinegar or balsamic
1/3 c. olive oil
Rinse wild rice. Combine with chicken broth in 3-quart saucepan. Cover and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes, drain. Cool in bowl. Add lemon or orange juice, chicken, onion, and red pepper. Blend all dressing ingredient toss with rice mixture. Refrigerate 2 hours before serving. Stir in pea pods and cashews. Make 5-6 servings. Can also add drained Mandarin oranges and craisins. Before cooking the chicken, marinate in orange juice, soy sauce, and olive oil. Salad is very eye appealing poured on a serving platter, topped with the cashews and oranges.
