As I’m sure you’ve heard, there were two protests at Pine City High School last week to raise concerns about racism and bullying after a young Asian student’s family shared screenshots of the messages their child had been receiving.
There are a lot of words one could use to describe those screenshots.
Racist.
Profanity-filled.
Disturbing.
Loathsome.
And heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to know that this hate and bile was aimed at a student who was just trying to get through the school year, who found themselves the target of racist bullying.
And it’s heartbreaking to know that there are kids capable of doing this.
I don’t know if those kids are bullies using racism as a weapon or if they’re flat-out racists who are into bullying. I don’t know if this is something they learned at home, or if they’re slaves to peer pressure.
I do think their parents ought to take a long, hard look in the mirror. I do think there needs to be consequences.
According to the parents of the bullied child, their decision to bring those images to social media was the last straw, after an extended effort to try to get the administration to take action.
To be clear, the administration isn’t saying what action they have or have not taken. I understand that. They are obligated to protect the identities of all the students involved.
They have now said that there will be a third-party investigation. But it is difficult not to believe that this is a reaction to the explosion of negative publicity rather than a good-faith effort to address an ongoing problem.
Because though I haven’t spoken on the record to school administrators about this, I have talked to a lot of people this past week connected to Pine City’s schools. Every one of them had a different story, but the stories had a common theme: What happened to this student is happening far too often, and not enough is being done by our schools to stop it.
“Everybody needs more compassion for each other. Many of you are fighting ... battles that nobody even knows about. If only everyone knew that they were all struggling, maybe we would be a little more gentle with each other. It starts with me, you and all of us – and having the courage to stand up when something isn’t OK.”
That statement is from a high school student who spoke out at the second rally. And she’s right – it does start with you and me.
I look forward to transparency from the schools in sharing the results of the investigation. And in the meantime, I will keep asking questions. Please do the same.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.