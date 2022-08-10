Prize-Winning Grilled Turkey Breast
1 bone-in turkey breast (3-1/2 to 4 lbs.)
Marinade:
3/4 c. orange juice
3/4 c. soy sauce
1/4 c. honey
1/2 c. sweet onions, chopped
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tsp. black pepper
2 tsp. ground ginger
Mango Relish:
2 mangos, peeled and diced
4 green onions, minced
1/4 c. cilantro, minced
2 tsp. brown sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
Hot sauce to taste (optional)
Mix the orange juice, soy sauce, honey, onions, garlic, and seasonings together. Reserve 1/4 cup of marinade. Place the remaining marinade in a large plastic bag. Add the turkey breast; seal; and marinate in refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours, turning the sealed bag every few hours. Remove the turkey from the marinade, and drain. Prepare the grill for indirect-heat cooking. Place the turkey, breast side up, on grill over a drip pan. Cover and grill the turkey breast for 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours. During the last 30 minutes, brush the turkey with the reserved 1/4 cup marinade. Cook until the meat thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 170 degrees. Remove the turkey breast from the grill, and let stand for 15 minutes before carving. Serve with the relish. To make the relish combine all ingredients; cover and refrigerate the mixture for at least 1 hour before serving. The turkey could also be cooked in the oven on 350 degrees.
Sweet Potatoes with Praline-Pecan Crumble
4 Tbsp. butter, divided
2-1/2 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. Creole seasoning, optional
8 oz. shredded smoked Gouda cheese (can use Swiss, Monterey Jack, or Mozzarella)
1-1/2 c. cranberry juice
1/2 c. dark brown sugar
3 Tbsp. flour
1/2 c, pecans, chopped
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread 1 tablespoon of butter over the bottom and sides of 9x12-inch baking dish. Layer the cubed sweet potatoes in the baking dish, and toss them with the salt, Creole seasoning and smoked Gouda. Pour cranberry juice over the mixture. Cover the dish, and bake for 30 minutes. Melt the remaining butter in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in the brown sugar, flour, pecans, and nutmeg. Mix well, and set it aside. Remove casserole from the oven, and spoon pecan mixture over top. Continue baking, uncovered, for an additional 30 minutes.
