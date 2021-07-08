Whose flag is it, anyway?
The American flag hasn’t changed in a while, but in the early years of the USA it changed all the time – 20 times in the first hundred years of the country.
Of course, it had to. Once they decided to have a star for each state, you had to add a star every time you added a state.
First it was the 13 original colonies of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York and Rhode Island.
For a moment, there was a chance that our flag would become very busy indeed. When Vermont joined in 1791 and Kentucky in 1792, they added not only stars but also stripes, making it a 15-stripe flag. However, when Tennessee came into the Union in 1796, reason prevailed and they brought the number of stripes back to 13 and only added stars from that point on.
The country grew and grew in the 1800s. Ohio joined in 1803, and Louisiana in 1812. There was a six year stretch from 1816 to 1821 where a new state joined every year: Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois, Alabama, Maine and Missouri. For a moment in 1818, one of the approved flag designs had the blue field filled with a big star made of stars.
Arkansas came along in 1836 and Michigan in 1837, and again they tried that star-made-out-of-stars design. Both Florida and Texas joined in 1845. Then came Iowa in 1846, Wisconsin in 1848 and California – the first state on the Pacific – in 1850.
There was an eight year break before Minnesota became the 32nd state in the union in 1858, then Oregon joined up in 1859 and Kansas in 1861. West Virgina split off from Virginia in 1863 to become its own state, and Nevada joined in 1864.
Nebraska became a state in 1867 and Colorado did so in 1876. This made for one of the wackier flag designs, with a single large star in the middle of the blue field surrounded by two concentric circles of smaller stars and four stars in the corners.
The flag stayed this way until 1889 when four states joined up at once: North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Washington. Idaho and Wyoming signed on in 1890. And as all this took place, stars kept getting mashed into different formations in that blue box. The 1890-1891 flag was especially lopsided. But they were able to change it as the country grew again in 1896 with Utah, in 1907 with Oklahoma and in 1912 with New Mexico and Arizona.
That 48 star flag looked good, I think, with six rows of seven stars each filling up the whole blue field. That was America’s flag for 47 years, because it took until 1959 for Alaska and Hawaii to become the 49th and 50th states in the union respectively.
So who’s flag is it? It’s every American’s flag – past, present and future.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
