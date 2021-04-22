Jack and Colleen Long

It was our parents’ wish that they would have their Memorial Service together and their ashes be combined in one urn and buried in one plot.
Pastor Bruce Thompson officiated at funeral services for both Jack and Colleen: 12 p.m.; Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time for family and friends to gather was held for two hours prior to the service. Both Jack and Colleen were interred in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Jack was born in Williston, North Dakota in 1929 at the start of the Great Depression to Joseph and Pearl Long. They moved to Tomahawk, Wisconsin when he was three years old, and in 1936 they moved to Wells, and a short time later to Vanport, Oregon where his dad worked in the shipyards. In 1943 they moved to Henderson. Jack always reminisced about his days in Henderson, and said it was one of the best places he ever lived.
Colleen was born in Northfield in 1930, to Mike and Gladys Olness. When she was three years old, her family moved back to Milaca, where her father’s family were from. Colleen was a excellent student and the cutest cheerleader you could ever imagine. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1947.
Jack was the fourth child in a family of nine. As a ten-year-old boy, he worked for other farmers to help his family. As a teenager in Vanport, Oregon, he worked in the shipyards and at the bus depot. Still in his teens they moved to Henderson where he worked odd jobs and farmed with his dad.
Colleen was the oldest of four siblings. She loved working on the family farm with her dad (who was also a math teacher). She was always a hard worker and learned farming at her dad’s side, while learning gardening, canning, cooking, baking and sewing from her mother. Talents that she would use all the days of her life.
After graduation, Colleen went to St. Cloud Teachers’ college. She rented a room with another young lady at a boarding house run by a woman called Ma Swaybacks. One morning when they came down for breakfast there were two new boarders sitting across the table from the girls. Jack the tall dark handsome one caught her eye.
Six months later, on May 20,1950, they were married. They spent the next few years working in St. Paul. This is where their son Michael was born, Jan. 20, 1953. That same year, the young family joined Jack’s parents and siblings in Pine City, where they rented a little run-down farm. Colleen’s dad gave them a few cows to get them started. Colleen took care of Michael and milked the cows and Jack drove a gas tanker for Sherman’s. Soon they were able to buy some land with a nice house and barn. Jack still worked away from home driving truck and doing road construction while Colleen worked the farm with a little help from family.
They soon joined the Hustletown Community Church where they met many wonderful people and enjoyed the message of faith. Over the years Colleen taught Sunday School, Bible School, played the piano, sang in the choir, and she served as secretary for many years. They loved that little church.
Their daughter, Linda came into their lives in 1957. That fall a scrawny little 11-year-old girl knocked on their door looking for a ride to country school, but what she found was a loving forever family and a permanent home.
Colleen went to work for Northwestern Bell in 1959, where she worked until she retired some 30 years later. Jack had several jobs including working at Donovan’s and 3M for a few years. He also served on the board of the A.S.C.S office for 12 years. But farming was what he loved and always came back to.
Jack and Colleen both loved the farm life and working together. Even after their son Mike bought the home place, Jack was always ready to lend a hand or give advice. Jack never tired of watching the crops grow or wishing it would rain...or wishing it would stop.
They became grandparents at a very early age and were the best grandparents any child could ever have. No one in their family ever had to wonder if they were loved. They left wonderful memories with their grandchildren, and their great grandchildren that will last forever.
Jack and Colleen were married 65 years and inseparable until five years ago when Colleen passed away. Jack missed her every single day. Now they are together again in Heaven.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Colleen; his parent Joe and Pearl Long; siblings Frank (Millie) Long, Erv (Grace) Long, Lucinda (Marvin) Nelson, Geraldine (Jack) Bolton, Dewayne (Patsy) Long, Dennis Long.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Gladys Olness; siblings Donny Olness, Joan (Minor) Miller, Mary Jane (Jim) Hedden.
Jack and Colleen are survived by their children Michael (Pam) Long of Pine City; Linda ( Steve Patchet) Eck of Forest Lake; eight grandchildren, Georgy (Jay) Shanahan Pine City; Jackie (Chris) Clem Whiting Pasadena; Amber (Rick) Gonion Hugo; Julie (Jason) Vinaja Pine City: Jessie (Reid) Ovick Pine City; Jack (Anne) Long Pine City; Jami (Danny) Weber Pine City; Le Ann (Chad Fore) Le Clair Pine City; 28 great grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; siblings Dale (LaVern) Long of Anoka, Deloris (Wally) Jewell of Mora; sister-in law Loie Long of Pine City. As well as many nieces and nephews. “They Loved and Were Loved by Their Family”
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
