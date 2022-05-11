Jack O. Ness of Pine City, formerly of St. Paul passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022 in Hugo, at the age of 83. Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen J. Ness; great-grandson, Frankie; sister, Wilma Cashin. He is survived by children, Mark (Wendy) Ness, Rebecca (Dave) Pecchia, John (Paula) Ness, Deborah Ness; grandchildren, Jennifer, Brad (Jessica), Danny (Abigail), Brian (Christie), Valerie (Josh), Meagan, Kevin (Stacey), Holly (Matt); great-grandchildren, Noah, Tate, Cooper, William, Henry, Wyatt, Evelyn, Gia; sister, Gail Mattison. A celebration of Jack’s life 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake, MN. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. A sincere thank you to the staff at Encore Memory Care and also the to the nurses and doctors at Intrepid Hospice Care.
Roberts Family Funeral Home contact information: (651)-464-4422 website: http://www.robertsfamilyfh.com
