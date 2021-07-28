James Jahnz scored a hole in one on the 155-yard Par 3 seventh hole of Pine City Country Club on Monday, July 12. Jahnz was golfing with his wife Deanna, sons Tanner and Connor and two neighbors, Erin and Maddi. After taking a swing with his eight iron, the ball disappeared. When they got to the green, Connor said, “Dad, it is in the cup. It’s in the cup!” Coincidentally, his brother Justin scored a hole in one on the same hole during a high school match on May 19, 1992.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Small ad leads to 44 years of caring for children
- Saying goodbye
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter- July 12 - July 18
- Hovey stirs up new Pine County mystery with ‘Deadly Mixture’
- Abused, neglected exotic cats find peace in Sandstone sanctuary
- Drugs, cash seized after bust near Hinckley
- Cemetery in need of donations
- E-Edition July 22, 2021
- Diane Schultz
- A dream come true for new owners of Quarry Pizza
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.