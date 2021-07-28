James Jahnz

James Jahnz scored a hole in one on the 155-yard Par 3 seventh hole of Pine City Country Club on Monday, July 12. Jahnz was golfing with his wife Deanna, sons Tanner and Connor and two neighbors, Erin and Maddi. After taking a swing with his eight iron, the ball disappeared. When they got to the green, Connor said, “Dad, it is in the cup. It’s in the cup!” Coincidentally, his brother Justin scored a hole in one on the same hole during a high school match on May 19, 1992.

