Jahnz retiring after 38 years working in corrections

Not many people can say they’ve spent 38 years working for the same organization, let alone when that work involves inmates. But Brent Jahnz is one of those who can boast this accomplishment.
After 38 years and 10 months, Jahnz is retiring from the County with 20 years as a Pine County correctional officer and most recently, 19 years as the jail programs coordinator.
During his tenure, he has attended to a variety of duties from providing for reasonable inmate requests, managing inmate in-house and work release duties, mentoring and assisting new and existing jail staff, performing sentence-based calculations based on court orders, and developing inmate programming, among other duties. Also, during that tenure, Jahnz has seen quite a bit of change, with technology being the biggest change.
A lot can change in 38 years
In 1983, the only computer the sheriff’s office had was the teletype line that went to the State of Minnesota and federal authorities for traffic and criminal data. “In those days, we booked people into the jail on a handwritten half page of cardstock,” recalls Jahnz. “On the front was the name, physical characteristics and the charges. On the back, we listed their personal property brought to the jail.”
He said there were no medical questions asked, a very large and heavy jail ledger book held all inmate information, fingerprinting was done with ink and glass, inmate photos were taken with polaroids, and there were no cameras to monitor inmate activity. Today, says Jahnz, every employee has a computer, many with two screens, and there is a powerful jail management system that generates custom reports which send data to other agencies. Jailers now ask about 30 medical questions and everything is digital.
“Today, the jail has high tech cameras that show us live and recorded activity in the jail,” he says. “Data collection has gone from crude and not very valuable to very valuable to very comprehensive and useful information systems.”
Challenges
Some of the biggest challenges of the job, Jahnz recalls, is dealing with unruly inmates when they come in. “Today we have many people who come into the facility who constantly and without refrain yell, scream and kick at the doors and do worse around the clock for three days,” says Jahnz. “This is due to them coming down from drugs such as methamphetamine. Many are hallucinating and suffering from paranoia and other mental health conditions.” He added that after that, the inmate will sleep for two to three days.
The other challenge, like in many professions, has come with the pandemic. “The COVID outbreak is probably the biggest challenge we have faced,” says Jahnz. “Ours is a congregate setting where the spread of the virus could be rapid. I salute our current administration for the job they have done to keep inmates, staff and visitors healthy. Our COVID plan was modeled by other jails all over the state, including jails of a much larger size. While we had some outbreaks, they were very well-managed.”
Progress in restoration
Even with the challenges of working in the county jail, Jahnz feels the job was overall rewarding. “Helping inmates who come forward and want help moving on to a better life for themselves has been rewarding,” he recalls. “We can help them get treatment, employment, help with various services and address other needs while they are in custody. We can help them onto a path as a contributing citizen rather than a burden on the taxpayers.”
Jahnz said he has had the opportunity to embrace the ever-changing and new things that have come to the jail. “I have been allowed to make real input into and help develop the culture of our jail facility,” he says.
Restoration, rather than a focus on punishment, has been the focus of the Pine County Jail since 1983, said Jahnz. “We have provided the programming that helps the inmate get the information they need to live a better life,” says Jahnz. “We have always believed that the incarceration is the punishment and that no further sanctions shall be imposed without due process.”
Many thanks and future plans
Jahnz would like to thank John Kozisek and Gary Ludwig for hiring him. “Gary was a strong mentor of mine. He had an uncanny ability to deal with people. I learned a lot observing his technique,” recalls Jahnz.
He would also like to thank Bob Bircher, who at the beginning of his career, was the sole Minnesota Department of Corrections field agent at the Pine City office. “A former deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, he had an exceptional understanding of criminal behavior, and I enjoyed learning from him as a young officer,” says Jahnz. He also wants to thank jail administrators, Rick Boland and Rod Williamson, who gave him free reign, allowing him to develop jail programs as he saw fit. “Thanks to the many fine officers I worked with including stellar long-term partners, Tim Ballis, Larry Pogones and Leo McNally.
After retirement, Jahnz plans to spend more time at the lake cabin and with his wife and 10 grandchildren. He may likely get a part-time job in public service using the skills he has learned over the years.
“I am blessed to have enjoyed a career that was both interesting and rewarding,” adds Jahnz.
