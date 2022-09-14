James Charles Slade passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home at the age of 73.
Jim was born in Mora on June 15, 1949 to Christopher (Jack) Slade and Marjorie (Cummings) Slade. He was raised on the family farm in Brook Park.
Jim attended the Brook Park School until the eighth grade and graduated from Pine City High School in 1967. After high school he went on to Pine Technical & Community College earning a welding certificate. He was offered a teaching position in the welding class but chose farming and the rest is history.
On November 20, 1971 he married Jean Doenz. They were blessed with 3 children that knew how to keep their dad on his toes. Jim retired from farming and sold the farm in March 1999. He went to work for Cambridge Metal & Plastics and Rosenbauer’s in Wyoming where he built, welded, and did finishing work on fire trucks. Jim made many friends over the years.
Jim is survived by his wife Jean; children Chris (Amy) Slade, Lisa (Bruce) Westerman, Dan Slade; grandchildren Jordan, Leah, Kadi Westerman, Cody, Payton, Colin Slade; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Marjorie Slade; father/mother-in-law John & Leona Doenz; sisters/brothers-in-law: Leona (Lee) Christiansen, Marie (Bob) Adrian, Lorraine (Dennis) Schultz; Leo McKenzie.
Pastor Jack Droste will officiate funeral services for Jim: 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at the Henriette Free Methodist Church in Grasston. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 15 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City, also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at the Brook Park Cemetery in Brook Park.
Funeral arrangements for James Slade are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
