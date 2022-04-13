James David “Jim” Carlson, formerly of Pine City, died April 6, 2022, at his home in Sun City West, Ariz., due to complications from kidney cancer.
Jim was born on June 28, 1951, in Minneapolis, to Robert E. and Jean W. Carlson, who were long-time residents of Pine City, when Robert owned the Pine City Mercantile, currently Pine City Scrapbooking.
Jim graduated from Pine City High School in 1969 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Minnesota. He spent most of his career working for the State of Missouri in Jefferson City, before retiring to Sun City West.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother David, who died in infancy; and his brother John Thomas “Tom” Carlson.
Jim is survived by his wife Lyn Konstant of Sun City West; his children Martha (Tom) Guyer and Lucas and his twin granddaughters, Millie and Rose, all of St. Louis MO; his brother Bob of Plymouth; and his sister Cindy of Sun City West.
