James Gilpin

James “Jim” Gilpin, age 101, of Hinckley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home with his wife and family by his side.
Jim was born on August 12, 1919 in Dalla, South Dakota to Matthew and Ethel (Barkdell) Gilpin. Jim’s family lived in Iona, South Dakota until he was in the 7th grade, then he left and lived in Pipestone for at least six months, moving back to Iona until he completed 8th grade. In 1939, Jim married Nina Besaw and they welcomed a baby girl in 1940. They lived in Iona until 1946 then moved to Tomahawk, Wisconsin, where they added a son to the family in 1953. Jim worked on power lines and in the construction field while living in Wisconsin, along with traveling around the area while working there. In 1954, Jim and Nina moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota, living in EauClair, then Little Falls, and settling in Grand Rapids where they welcomed their youngest daughter in 1957. After that Jim and Nina moved to Mankato, Kansas, Florida, Souix Falls, Benson, Princeton and finally Finlayson in 1960, where they decided to settle.
In 1962 Jim obtained his pilot license, he really enjoyed flying, but due to financial costs Jim was unable to continue in the field. Jim started working in 1960 for North Pine Electric and retired from the company in 1985. After retirement, Jim decided that he needed something to keep him busy and did over the road trucking with Wayne for four years. Jim loved his community and was a big part of it, from being the treasurer for the Methodist Church for two years, a member of the Finlayson Fire Department for ten years, a member of the Finlayson Co-op for eight years, and on the Finlayson City Council for ten years. He also helped build and maintain the United Methodist Church in Finlayson. Jim would go in early Sunday mornings to make sure the church was warm for services. Jim also was taking care of his wife, who had fallen ill and passed away in 1992.
Jim decided to stay in Finlayson, where he met his current wife, Judy. In 1994, Jim and Judy moved to Hinckley where they lived until Jim passed away. As usual Jim couldn’t handle sitting still and decided to drive truck for National Bushing out of Mora for seven years. After quitting at National Bushing, Jim drove for Bumper to Bumper for three years and decided it was time to really retire at the age of 85. During his retirement Jim tried his hand at wood working, reading new books, and keeping up with yard work. At the age of 89 Jim had a knee replacement. After he recovered, Jim and Judy bought a camper and decided to travel to different states to camp and to enjoy each other’s company.
Jim is preceded in death by his first wife Nina; his parents, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Judith; his daughters, JoAnne (Vern) Eide, Robin (Les) Darsow; his son, James Dennis (Kari) Gilpin; grandchildren, Linda, Josh, Kevin (Krista), Erin, Luke (Tina); great grandchildren, Kris, Ashley, Kevin, Aaron, Bailey, Gavin, Oliver, Chole; his step children, Mike (friend Shawn), Richard (Penny), David (friend Missy); step grandchildren, Megan, Ashley (CJ), Travis, Devin, Little Angel Ellie; great-great grandchildren, Little Charles and Callen; his sister Helen; his niece, Lucielle; and his nephew, Jack.
A funeral service was held for Jim on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist-Finlayson Church. Pastor Penny Bonsell officiated. Visitation took place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial took place following the service at Finnish Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
