James Kvam passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Estates of Rush City at the age of 88.
James Albert Kvam was born July 24, 1933, to Nels and Cora (Knutson) Kvam in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin.
Jim is survived by his wife Eunice Kvam; children: Bruce (Peggy) Kvam, Robin Kvam, Peter Kvam, Jeanne Kvam, Stephanie “Penny” Douglas, Marjorie Cantu; grandchildren: Nicole, Michel, Amanda, Tobie, Eric; great grandchildren: Elijah, Jose; sister Norma Blayden; his canine pal Sparky; and many other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Raymond Kvam, Elroy Kvam; sister Gloria Greicar.
A Celebration of Life for James will be held in October 2021.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.