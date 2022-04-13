James L. Tidgwell

James “Jim” Leonard Tidgwell, born Oct. 27, 1949, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2022, in his home in Hinckley from a massive heart attack. He was 72 years old.
He was loved and will continue to be loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Janet (Stransky) Tidgwell; his two daughters, Amber (Erik Gradin) Tidgwell and Angie (Tod) Breaux; granddaughter from Tracy, MaKayla Lopez; grandchildren from Amber, James E. Tidgwell and Isaac Gradin; grandchildren from Angie, Clinton Breaux and Rose Breaux; sisters, Fran Rockenbach-White and Pattie Tidgwell (Ed) Pope; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends of his girls’ that considered Jim to be a second dad.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Rosella Tidgwell; his sister Kay (Bob) Nelson; brothers Ken (Ruby) Tidgwell, Keith ‘Butch’ Tidgwell, and Don (Jana) Rockenbach; his bonus daughter Tracy Lopez; and granddaughters Terry Breaux and Amelia Gradin.
Jim was known for being compassionate, a know-it-all, loving, sarcastic, wise and knowledgeable. After Jim graduated from Eveleth High School in 1967, he joined the United States Navy. He was fond of his alcohol in his younger days but was sober for 35 years. He enjoyed bowling during the evening, for which he got quite a few trophies, and fishing at night. He attended college as an adult and got an AS Degree. He enjoyed going on leisurely drives with his family and pointing out the types of trees and critters by their scientific names. He was also a member of MENSA. After he retired, he got into wood working. He also enjoyed his many trips to the casino; some of those trips weren’t as enjoyable as he would have liked. He would take a yearly trip to Las Vegas, and a few trips a year to the Iron Range, which he always considered home.
A funeral service will be planned for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.