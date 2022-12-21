Jane Klinkhammer of Pine City passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at her home at the age of 97.
Jane Bernadette Haberman was born June 29, 1925 to Frank and Barbara (Sahonek) Haberman in Hope, Minn.
Jane graduated from Owatonna High School. On April, 3, 1945, she married Gerald Klinkhammer. They lived in the Owatonna area until moving to the farm in Pine City in 1959. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Jane is survived by her children Daniel (Anna) Klinkhammer of Hinckley, Lucinda Fore of Hewitt, Steven (Gerry) Klinkhammer, Doug (Jodie) Klinkhammer, James Klinkhammer all of Pine City; nine grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Barbara Haberman; husband Gerald Klinkhammer; infant son David Klinkhammer; son-in-law Dennis Fore; sister Dorothy (Donald) Belina.
Deacon Mark Pulkrabek officiated at funeral services for Jane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service. The interment took place in Calvary Cemetery, Beroun.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service, Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
