Jane Schwarzbauer

Nov. 6, 1946 - Oct. 3, 2021
Jane Arlyne Schwarzbauer of Pine City passed away peacefully at Sandstone Healthcare Center. She was laid to rest at Husseltown Community Church Cemetery beside her beloved husband Ernest Schwarzbauer. She will always be dearly loved and greatly missed. Especially so by her three children and three grandsons. Any memorials can be made to St. Croix Hospice. Or plant a tree in her memory.
