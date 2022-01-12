Chocolate-Oatmeal Cake
1-1/2 c. boiling water
1 c. quick oatmeal
1/2 c. shortening
2 c. sugar
2 eggs
1 c. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 c. cocoa
1 tsp. vanilla
Coconut Glaze:
1 c. powdered sugar
2 Tbsp. butter
1/2 c. milk
2 c. coconut
Pour water over oatmeal and let stand. Mix shortening, sugar and eggs. Combine with oatmeal. Add flour, salt, baking soda and cocoa. Blend well. Bake in a greased 9x13-inch pan at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Glaze: mix ingredients in saucepan. Boil until thick. About 5 minutes. Pour over warm cake.
Dakota Bread
2 pkg. yeast
1 c. warm water
1/2 tsp. sugar
4 Tbsp. oil
1/2 c. honey
1 c. cottage cheese
2 tsp. salt
4 c. bread flour
1 c. whole wheat flour
1/2 c. wheat germ
1/2 c. rye flour
1/2 c. oatmeal
Soften the yeast in the warm water and sugar. In a large mixer, beat oil, eggs, honey, cottage cheese, and salt. Gradually add the flours, wheat germ, and oatmeal. Knead 10 minutes, or using a large mixer with a dough hook, work for about 5 minutes, until dough forms a ball. Let dough rise until double, about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Shape into 2 round loaves, place in pie plates (9-or 10-inch) that have been oiled and sprinkled with cornmeal. Let rise again, for about an hour. Brush loaves gently, with beaten egg. Sprinkle with oatmeal. Bake at 325 degrees for approximately 30 to 35 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.