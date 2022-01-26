All American Meat Loaf
1-1/2 lbs. lean ground beef
2 c. bread crumbs
1 c. ketchup
1/2 c. onion, chopped
2 eggs, beaten
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
2 Tbsp. tomato paste
8 slices Cheddar or American cheese, cut into strips
In a large mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients, except for the cheese and tomato paste. Shape half of the meat mixture into a loaf. Arrange 8 cheese strips on the meat, and top with the remaining meat, pressing the edges together to seal. Place in the slow cooker. Top with the tomato paste and remaining cheese slices. Cover; cook on LOW for 6 to 8 hours or on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours.
Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip
2 pkg. (8 oz. each) cream cheese (softened)
3/4 c. half and half
1 Tbsp. onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 c. Parmesan cheese, grated
1 bag (10-oz.) frozen cut spinach, thawed and well drained
1 can (13 oz.) quartered artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained and chopped
2/3 c. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
Combine the cream cheese and half and half in a bowl until well blended. Add the remaining ingredients and stir well. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker. Cover; cook on HIGH for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.