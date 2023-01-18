Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Combine tomatoes, chilies, 1/2 cup broth, onion, garlic, and cumin in slow cooker; stir to blend. Add chicken. Cover and cook on LOW 6 hours or on HIGH 3 hours. Remove chicken to cutting board; shred with two forks. Return to cooking liquid. Season with salt, pepper and additional 1/2 cup broth, if necessary. Just before serving, add tortillas and cilantro to slow cooker, stir to blend. Top each serving with cheese, avocado and a squeeze of lime juice. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Ham and Hash Browns in Slow Cooker
28-oz. pkg. frozen hash brown potatoes
2-1/2 c. cubed cooked ham
1 jar (2 oz.) pimentos, drained and chopped (optional)
1 can (10-3/4 oz.) cheddar cheese soup
3/4 c. half-and-half, or milk
Dash of pepper
Salt to taste
Combine potatoes, ham, and pimentos in slow cooker. Combine soup, half-and-half, and seasonings. Pour over potatoes. Cover. Cook on low 6-8 hours. If you turn the cooker on when you go to bed, you’ll have a wonderfully tasty breakfast in the morning. Can add a 4-oz. can of mushrooms, drained, or 1/4 lb. sliced fresh mushrooms. Makes 6-8 servings.
