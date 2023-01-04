1 rotisserie chicken from grocery store, deboned and cut in bite-sized pieces
1/2 c. (1 stick) butter
1 c. flour
4 boxes (32 oz. each) of chicken stock (not broth)
1 c. cream
Salt and white pepper to taste
Granule chicken bouillon
Half-and half (optional)
Prepare wild rice with 1 box of chicken stock and additional water if needed. In a large fry pan or soup kettle, sauté onion, carrot, and celery in butter until vegetables are slightly softened. Stir in flour, a little bit at a time, stirring and cooking until flour is blended well, but do not let it brown. (I prefer to mix flour in two cups of broth or water in a canning jar with a lid, shake vigorously until well combined and no lumps.) Slowing combine with butter mixture stirring constantly until all the flour-butter-vegetables mixture is blended well. Slowly add the rest of the chicken stock, stirring until all the flour-butter-vegetables mixture is blended well. Add the wild rice and chicken, adjust seasonings as desired. Heat thoroughly. Add the cream and reheat gently, but do not boil. If serving right away leave it in the soup pot. It will burn easily if left on the stove in the soup pot. Can put it in a crockpot on low or warm (don’t let it boil). If it gets too thick, add some half-and-half. If more flavor is needed add the bouillon granules. Can garnish with grated cheddar or Swiss cheese, cooked bacon crumbles or seasoned oyster soup crackers. Serves lots. Can substitute ham, duck or geese breasts for the chicken.
Vegetable Cheese Chowder
3 c. chicken broth or 3 chicken bouillon cubes in 3 c. hot water
1/2 c. finely chopped celery
1/2 c. finely chopped green pepper
2 c. milk
3 c. (12 oz.) shredded American or cheddar cheese
1 c. finely chopped potato
1/2 c. finely chopped carrot
1/2 c. finely chopped onion
1/4 c. butter
1/2 c. flour
Dash of pepper
1 Tbsp. parsley
Heat chicken broth or bouillon to boiling. Add potato, carrot, celery, onion, green pepper and butter (all vegetables except green pepper may be chopped in a blender). Cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours. In a small bowl, combine milk and flour; whisk until smooth. Stir slowly into hot vegetable broth. Add cheese, pepper and parsley. Stir until thickened, about 6 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to low until serving. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
