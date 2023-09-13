Jaqueline Louvar

Jaqueline Hancock Louvar passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul at the age of 56.
Jaqueline Hancock Louvar was born July 10, 1967 to Benjamin and Charlue Hancock. She was the eldest of three children and grew up on a dairy farm. Jackie always had a love for reading and being involved in school with cheerleading, canoeing, and speech. Jackie graduated from Pine City High School in 1985. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Urban Affairs at Saint Cloud State University.
On October 11, 1991, Jackie married Andrew Louvar. Their reception was at Tobies in Hinckley, Minn. which is where they met in college. They soon welcomed their son Colin Louvar in 1998 and their daughter Ava Louvar in 2004. Jackie made a home in Cottage Grove, Minn. and had a long career in the Postal Service starting in 1997.
Jackie was proud of her ten years of sobriety and met many friends through AA. She had a love for running as well as yoga. After years of practice, Jackie was proud to become a certified yoga instructor and recently went to Costa Rica with her yoga friends. Jackie also loved her Starbucks coffee order which is a venti chocolate almond milk shaken espresso with three raw sugars, coconut milk, and whipped cream added on top (which has been nicknamed the “Jackie” order by her family).
Jackie is survived by her children Colin (Sarah) Louvar of Coon Rapids, Ava Louvar of Cottage Grove; her significant other Steve Olson of Somerset, Wis.; ex-husband Andrew Louvar of Cottage Grove; siblings Julie (Rod) Dorschner of Woodbury, Alan (Stacy) Hancock of Brook Park; nieces and nephews Jenica and Anika Hancock, Carson and Gianna Dorschner.
She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Charlue Hancock.
Deacon Gene Biever officiated funeral services for Jackie Saturday, September 9, with a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 8, and one hour prior to the service all at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A reception followed the service at the Novak-Milliren VFW in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel.
