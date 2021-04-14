Jean Bramer

Jean Lois Bramer, age 85, of Hinckley, MN passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Sandstone Healthcare Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley, with Father Joseph Sirba officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to the beginning of the service at 11 a.m. at the church, burial will take place at the Rosehill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley. www.methvenfuneralhome.com.
