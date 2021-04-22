Jean Bramer

Jean Lois Bramer, age 85, of Hinckley, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Sandstone Healthcare Center.
Jean was born on May 26,1935 in Hinckley to Lawrence and Clara Von Rueden. She grew up and stayed in the Hinckley area, graduating from Hinckley High School in 1953. After graduation she attended St. Cloud State University, graduating with a degree in teaching in 1955. She moved to southern Minnesota to teach second grade at Stewart Elementary school. It is here where she met the love of her life, Wesley Charles Bramer. They were married on Nov. 24, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Church in Hinckley. They made their forever home on a farm east of Hinckley, where they raised four children. Jean always loved living in town rather than in the country, so in 1965 they moved into a two story house in town. Here is where they added another child to the family. Jean was a substitute teacher while raising her children and being a housewife.
After the children were grown, Jean’s love for children guided her choice of careers as she helped her daughter with a daycare, opened her own family daycare, became the toddler teacher for Pine Technical College’s childcare, and retired as a Early Childhood
Special Education Paraprofessional for Pine City Schools. The children loved her and she was known all over town as “Grandma GG” or “Grandma Jeanie”. Jean’s joy was spending as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jean and Wesley had the kind of relationship and marriage that all people could only hope for. Their dedication and love for each other was evident throughout her life. This year would have been 65 wonderful years together. They shared a great bond as they lived their lives following God and the path to heaven. Family would tell her that if she didn’t get into heaven, then we were all doomed. Everyone who knew Jean, saw a sweet, kind, loving, caring woman who would never say an unkind word about anyone.
Jean loved reading books, mostly mysteries such as Agatha Christie and Reader’s Digest series. In her free time, she would do crossword puzzles, and watch cooking shows on TV. Holidays and family time was important to her, and we were lucky enough to be able to get the whole family together often. It was always a holiday tradition to have scrabble games between mom, daughter and niece. Jean was a “walking” dictionary and always a challenge to try to beat. She played piano beautifully and shared her talents as an organist for St. Patrick’s church.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, and three great grandsons, Brayden, Dakota and Dante.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Wesley; her sons Michael ( Marcia) Bramer of Sandstone, Steven (Michelle) Bramer of Coon Rapids, Bruce (Bev) Bramer of Hinckley, James (Nancy) Bramer of North Branch, and one daughter Susan (Randy) Henkel of Finlayson. Fourteen grandchildren; Kari (Eric), Travis (Jessica), Lisa, Matthew, Melissa (Alex), Cory (Megan), Shantel, Lyndsey, Heather, Kyle ( Kiki), Dustin, Luke (Cassie), Jolene (Jeremy), Dustin S. and fifteen great grandchildren; Madeline, Aubrey, Tanner, Gannon, Hudson, Memphis, Trinity, Arey, Dukarai, Kali, Kaia, Dawson, Logan, Isaac and Mason. Two brothers; Leo (Ruthie) Von Rueden, David Von Rueden, two sisters; Rita (Jim) Mullen, Judy ( Mike) Grommesh and many loved ones and friends.
Services were held at St. Patrick’s on April 16, 2021.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
