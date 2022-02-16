Jeffrey Elsenpeter

Jeff was born in Saint Paul on Aug. 12, 1956, to Joan and Leo Elsenpeter. He passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2022, at his home, “Winter Run Farm”, surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 65.
Jeff grew up in South Saint Paul and graduated from South Saint Paul High School in 1975. He then attended two years of vocational school.
Even though he grew up in the city, Jeff loved visiting the Schultz family on the now century-owned farm near Rush City. He really looked forward to the weekends when he would sometimes take the Greyhound Bus up to the Grant House Hotel in Rush City, where one of his Schultz uncles would pick him up. He liked milking cows, driving tractors, and playing Cribbage with his beloved Aunt Jean. It was often hard for Jeff to return to the city after such great weekends. He was very happy to make the farm his family home as an adult.
Throughout his life, Jeff enjoyed working with the Coca-Cola Company, Kremer Spring and Alignment, Braham Hardware Store, and Anderson Dairy Farm. At Anderson Dairy, Jeff worked closely with his “other” brothers Bob and Gary Anderson and their “boss” Dee.
When his children were young, after a hard day’s work, Jeff could be found unwinding with a cold Old Milwaukee and doing the Nestea Plunge in their pool. Another way he relaxed was playing a Tetris game, eating beef jerky, and enjoying a Coke (with or without some E & J). The TV would also be tuned in to “Wagon Train” or “The Andy Griffith Show” unless “Gunsmoke” or “Bonanza” was better that day. He also liked having a Silver Mint ice cream bar before hitting the hay.
Jeff will be dearly missed by his wife Susie (Mitchell) of fourteen years; his children, Jennifer (Joel), Laura (Matt), David (Dallas), and Brian (Rikki); grandchildren, Addison, Easton, Liam, Elias, Ezra, Lewis, Lynnea, Alex, andAndrew; sister Kari; brother-in-law Frank (Priscilla) Mitchell; and many other relatives and friends who have special memories of Jeff.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joan and Leo and brother Greg.
The family sends a special thank you to Accent Care Fairview Hospice Services and the Hennepin Cancer Center Team.
Reverend Tim Renstrom officiated at funeral services for Jeff at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service at the church. A spring interment will take place in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City--Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.